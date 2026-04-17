- Home
- Entertainment
- Controversial Video! Prakash Raj’s ‘Funny’ Ramayana Take Triggers Legal Action-WATCH
Controversial Video! Prakash Raj’s ‘Funny’ Ramayana Take Triggers Legal Action-WATCH
Prakash Raj has sparked controversy after his remarks on the Ramayana went viral. A complaint has been filed, with many accusing him of hurting religious sentiments, while the debate continues online.
Prakash Raj Ramayana Row
Prakash Raj has landed in legal trouble after his recent remarks about the Ramayana sparked a major controversy. A video of the actor speaking at a public event went viral, leading to strong reactions across social media.
What Did He Say?
During his speech, Prakash Raj shared a satirical and modern version of the Ramayana. In his narration, he described the conflict between Lord Ram and Ravana in a simplified and humorous way, suggesting it began over an issue related to “stolen fruits” and even adding references like GST.
While he likely intended it as a joke or commentary, many people felt that this version distorted a sacred story and was disrespectful to religious beliefs.
Prakash Raj narrates a made up version of Ramayan to mock Hindus
-Ram JI was North Indian
-Ravan was South Indian tribal
-They became enemies bcz Ram Ji stole fruits from Ravan
And he made this blasphemous story only to promote beef eating and create north south divide
Shame… pic.twitter.com/HFAV95HXbR
— Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) April 16, 2026
Complaint Filed Against the Actor
As the video spread online, outrage grew quickly. Several people accused the actor of hurting religious sentiments. Reports suggest that a criminal complaint has been filed against him, demanding strict legal action.
The situation escalated as many social media users criticised him and called his remarks offensive. Some even demanded that action be taken against him for allegedly insulting the Ramayana.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Chirag Paswan Dating Rumours, Calls Him Just a Friend
Public Reaction and Debate
The controversy has divided public opinion. One section of people is angry and believes that religious texts should not be mocked in any form. On the other hand, some have supported Prakash Raj, saying that satire and free speech should be allowed.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.