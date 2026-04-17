During his speech, Prakash Raj shared a satirical and modern version of the Ramayana. In his narration, he described the conflict between Lord Ram and Ravana in a simplified and humorous way, suggesting it began over an issue related to “stolen fruits” and even adding references like GST.

While he likely intended it as a joke or commentary, many people felt that this version distorted a sacred story and was disrespectful to religious beliefs.