Christopher Nolan's Intersteller re-release: Movie beats Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar in box-office collection

In an unexpected turn of events, Christopher Nolan’s re-released sci-fi epic Interstellar has outgrossed two newly released Bollywood films—Badass Ravi Kumar starring Himesh Reshammiya and Loveyapa featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor—at the Indian box office

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Despite being a decade-old film, Interstellar continues to captivate audiences, earning ₹10.31 crore in its re-release weekend

budget 2025
article_image2

Interstellar's Box Office Dominance

The re-release of Interstellar has seen overwhelming success in India, collecting ₹10.31 crore in its opening weekend. The film grossed ₹2.72 crore on Friday, ₹3.77 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.81 crore on Sunday, making it one of the highest-earning re-releases of an English-language film in the country

article_image3

Bollywood’s New Releases Struggle

While Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa failed to make a strong impact at the box office, their theatrical performances remain notable. Reports indicate that Loveyapa had an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.35%, while Badass Ravi Kumar saw 12.81% occupancy. Despite its underwhelming numbers, Badass Ravi Kumar is still expected to be one of Himesh Reshammiya’s highest-grossing films

article_image4

Significance for Debutants Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor

For Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa marked their official entry into Bollywood. The film’s performance serves as a crucial measure of their potential in the industry, influencing their future opportunities in cinema

article_image5

Interstellar’s Enduring Popularity

Released over a decade ago, Interstellar has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, praised for its emotional depth and intricate sci-fi storytelling. Featuring performances by Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon, the film has amassed a loyal global following over the years. Its success in India further emphasizes the growing demand for high-quality storytelling

article_image6

Indian Audience's Shift in Cinema Preferences

Industry trends suggest that Indian audiences are increasingly drawn to globally acclaimed films over traditional Bollywood offerings. The success of Interstellar’s re-release, despite limited IMAX screenings due to Pushpa 2: The Rule, highlights a shift toward immersive cinematic experiences, challenging Bollywood to innovate and adapt to changing viewer preferences

