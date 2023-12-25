Christmas 2023: A look into Ananya Panday's celebration at her new house

Ananya Panday resorted to social media to share what her first Christmas celebration at her new house looked like.

A week after turning 25, Ananya Panday purchased a new home for herself and yesterday she celebrated her first new home Christmas.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress was seen wearing a reindeer hairband and a bright jumper in the first picture she shared.

She shared pictures of the decorations, delicious cuisine, and the Christmas tree along with the gifts.

Ananya posted a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "First Christmas at my home, secret Santa, loads of food and laughter with my oldest friends... couldn't be more grateful."

She also shared a glimpse of what she kept for dinner and sweets and it for sure looked like a huge fest.

The cute cakes came in different varieties and in the shape of a star, snowman, and deer made on them. The cakes looked mouthwatering.