Chiranjeevi buys new property in Ooty for THIS amount!

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently purchased a lavish property in Ooty, adding to his impressive real estate portfolio. This article delves into the details of this new acquisition, its estimated value, and its unique features.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a roll with consecutive hits, irrespective of his age. After the mass success of Waltair Veerayya last Sankranti, he is gearing up to rewrite industry records with Vishwambhara. At the same time, he is making significant investments in real estate. Chiranjeevi owns some of the most expensive properties in Hyderabad. Recently, he purchased a property in Ooty. Let's delve into the details of this 5.5-acre property, its purchase price, and its unique features.

Chiranjeevi himself has revealed that he owns houses in various locations. Now, he has confirmed that he has built houses in places like Goa and Ooty for holidays. He mentioned that the Goa property is almost ready and was built according to his son Ram Charan's taste. Chiranjeevi also owns two bungalows in Chennai. It is said that he has substantial assets in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

A Bungalow in Hyderabad... Chiranjeevi owns a spacious and luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad, reportedly built at a cost of Rs 30 crore. This bungalow was designed by a renowned architectural and interior design firm owned by famous fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. It is said to have amenities like an outdoor pool, tennis court, fishpond, and garden space.

Now, coming to the property he bought in Ooty. It is said that this new property is situated on a hilltop with a breathtaking view surrounded by tea gardens. It is reported that Chiranjeevi instantly agreed to buy it without a second thought. Film industry sources suggest that he purchased this property for Rs 16.5 crore. It is believed that this property in the outskirts of Ooty will become a prime property. Recently, Ram Charan and Upasana also visited the property. They are reportedly planning to build a lavish farmhouse there. It is heard that work is currently underway to obtain permissions.

Many celebrities and businessmen are buying luxurious properties in Ooty. It is said that the megastar has also acquired a property there in the same vein. However, Chiranjeevi already owns a farmhouse in Bangalore. He mentioned that he had purchased some land on the Visakhapatnam coast. The megastar himself clarified that he is only building a holiday home in Visakhapatnam and nothing more.

On the career front, megastar Chiranjeevi is treading cautiously after the results of Acharya and Bhola Shankar. He is currently inclined towards mass commercial films and is not showing interest in taking risks. It is said that he wants to stay away from experimental films. Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi made it to the Guinness Book of World Records. Chiru achieved this record for performing 24,000 steps in 537 songs across 156 movies. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan presented the award, which was received by Guinness representative Richard.

