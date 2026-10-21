Children slowly learn what to share and what to keep private as they grow up. They sometimes ask one parent to hide things from the other during this learning phase. You cannot blame a single reason for this habit. The meaning changes based on the child's age, the actual secret, and their motive.

The Child Development Journal published a study on how kids aged four to 12 hide secrets. A parent broke a toy and asked the child to keep it a secret. Researchers then checked if the kids spilled the truth. They found that older children hide secrets much better. Kids who kept the secret actually showed better behavior control techniques.

However, this does not mean hiding facts is always good or that the child is highly mature. They are simply trying to figure out who deserves to know their secrets.