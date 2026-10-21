Tapaswini Poonacha came from Kodagu to make her mark in Kannada cinema. Right now, the audience is loving her work in the movie 'Premada Oorali'. The actress recently sat down for a podcast and shared some very interesting details about her cinema journey.

People usually think the film industry is all about glamour, big money, and fan love. But making a mark here is actually quite tough. Actors face a big challenge when they have to hunt for new chances, prove their talent, and stick to their own decisions. Right now, actress Tapaswini Poonacha is grabbing attention because she is making her own bold choices in Kannada cinema.

Tapaswini comes from Kodagu and she entered Sandalwood back in 2022. She made her debut with the Rishab Shetty directorial 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe'. Cut to the present, she is winning hearts with her movie 'Premada Oorali'. The actress recently sat down for the 'HARI Kathe' podcast and shared some very interesting details about her cinema journey.

Fame and money are clearly not everything!

She explained on the podcast how makers talk very sweetly before you sign a project. They tell you that you can bring your assistant and parents, and they say the project is entirely yours. But the moment you sign that agreement paper, they change completely. "Once you sign, it means you have agreed to all their conditions. You have nothing in your hands after that," she said. She explained clearly how newcomers get trapped in these contract webs.

Many people think artists get more respect only after they achieve success. But personality, self-respect, and mutual respect matter much more than fame and money in industry discussions. New artists have to face many hurdles while finding their space in the industry. Tapaswini said it is very important to value your own choices and protect your real personality during such times.

She also spoke about the manipulation done by industry seniors and producers. "They try to change our minds. They tell us to shine like a star first, settle down after 35 or 40, and make money and get famous till then. They try to make you believe that the world gives respect only if you have money and fame," she added. But she gave them a direct reply. She told them, "Sir, you keep your fame and your star status to yourself. I do not want any of it, and I do not need that kind of respect either."

Tapaswini is making her mark through her own choices

Tapaswini is moving forward in her cinema journey through her own choices. Her journey started with 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe' and 'Premada Oorali' has become another big milestone for her. Everyone wants to make a name in the industry, but picking the right roles plays a major part in an artist's growth. This is exactly why movie lovers are noticing her journey.

Audience love through 'Premada Oorali'

The movie 'Premada Oorali' has brought her a lot of audience love. She is reaching people through her acting, and she has raised expectations for more different roles in Kannada cinema. Proving your talent is never easy for newcomers in the film industry. But when actors do roles that catch the audience's attention, it opens up new doors for their future journey.