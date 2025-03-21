user
user

Chhaava LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal's film surfaces on 1800+ platforms, case registered– All details inside

Bad news for Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava'! Reports say the film has been leaked on around 1818 platforms. It is reported that the police have registered a case.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 9:08 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Chhaava', which created a splash at the box office upon release, has earned tremendously. However, the film's earnings have now slowed down. Reports say that the film has collected ₹572.95 crore in 35 days. Meanwhile, bad news is coming in regarding the film. It is being reported that the film has become a victim of piracy. This period drama film directed by Laxman Utekar has been illegally leaked online. 'Chhaava' has been leaked on around 1818 digital platforms. A police complaint has also been filed against this. The South Cyber Police started action after a complaint from August Entertainment Private Limited.

article_image2

1818 Pirated Versions of Chhaava Illegally Distributed

Complaint about the online leak of 'Chhaava' has been filed by Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of August Entertainment Private Limited. This is an anti-piracy agency appointed by Maddock Films Private Limited. He said that the film 'Chhaava', which was officially released across India on February 14 this year, has been illegally uploaded on various digital platforms, which has badly affected its theatrical revenue. We tell you that pirated film versions have been leaked on 1818 online platforms. This has violated copyright laws and is threatening its box office earnings. A case has been registered against this at the South Cyber Police Station. DCP Datta Nalawade said that a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

article_image3

Chhaava Ready to Join 600 Crore Club

Talking about the box office collection of Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava', it has become the highest-grossing film of this year. It has been 35 days since the release of the film. According to a report by sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected ₹572.95 crore in India. It is estimated that the film will join the 600-crore club before the release of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'.

 

article_image4

Chhaava Box Office Collection

Film 'Chhaava' collected ₹2.35 crore on the 35th day. Let us tell you that 'Chhaava' earned ₹31 crore on the opening day. At the same time, it did business of ₹37 crore on the second day and ₹48.5 crore on the third day. 'Chhaava' did business of ₹225.28 crore in the first week, ₹186.18 crore in the second week, ₹84.94 crore in the third week and ₹43.98 crore in the fourth week. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. This film produced by Dinesh Vijan stars Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna along with Akshay Khanna, Vineet Kumar, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

