Spirit LEAKED: Prabhas' most anticipated movie storyline is OUT; know details

News is circulating that the story of 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been leaked. Find out what the story is.

‘Spirit’ is the film being made under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Arjun Reddy, Animal’ fame with Prabhas as the hero. The pre-production work of this film is going on at a fast pace.

As mentioned from the beginning, Prabhas will be playing the role of a police officer for the first time in this film. He is a very honest officer. He comes from a middle-class family.

However, reading this so-called leaked story reminds us of Vijay's Theri, directed by Atlee. It was recently remade in Hindi as Baby John. The movie was a disaster. ALSO READ: Raja Saab': Did Prabhas' most awaited film stop shooting due to financial issues? Read on

It is reported that Prabhas will be making a special makeover in terms of character looks and physique in this film. Film Nagar says that this is one of the reasons for the delay. ALSO READ: Ghatak Re-Releasing: Sunny Deol's iconic movie set to hit theatres again on THIS date

