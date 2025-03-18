Spirit LEAKED: Prabhas' most anticipated movie storyline is OUT; know details

News is circulating that the story of 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been leaked. Find out what the story is.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

‘Spirit’ is the film being made under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Arjun Reddy, Animal’ fame with Prabhas as the hero. The pre-production work of this film is going on at a fast pace.

article_image2

As mentioned from the beginning, Prabhas will be playing the role of a police officer for the first time in this film. He is a very honest officer. He comes from a middle-class family.


article_image3

However, reading this so-called leaked story reminds us of Vijay's Theri, directed by Atlee. It was recently remade in Hindi as Baby John. The movie was a disaster.

ALSO READ: Raja Saab': Did Prabhas' most awaited film stop shooting due to financial issues? Read on

article_image4

It is reported that Prabhas will be making a special makeover in terms of character looks and physique in this film. Film Nagar says that this is one of the reasons for the delay.

ALSO READ: Ghatak Re-Releasing: Sunny Deol's iconic movie set to hit theatres again on THIS date

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Video Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH) RBA

Video: Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH)

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards NTI

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage MEG

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Recent Stories

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more MEG

DIY Spring home decor: 6 ways to transform your space with natural elements and more

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips shk

Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ ddr

BREAKING: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine NTI

Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine

UAE Gold Rate on March 18 2025: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 18: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon