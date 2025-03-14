Rekhachithram LEAKED: Asif Ali starrer OUT on Tamilrockers, Ibomma and other pirated sites

Asif Ali's Kishkinda Kandam and Basil Joseph's Soochma Darsini recently attracted Telugu audiences on OTT. Now, another Malayalam super hit movie has been released on OTT and is getting a solid response.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

Malayalam actors like Asif Ali and Basil Joseph have become very close to the Telugu audience with OTT movies. Asif Ali's Kishkinda Kandam and Basil Joseph's Soochma Darsini recently attracted Telugu audiences on OTT. Now, another Malayalam super hit movie has been released on OTT and is getting a solid response. 

article_image2

That movie is called 'Rekhachitram'. Asif Ali played the main role. Rekhachitram Movie, a mystery crime thriller, was released in Malayalam theaters this year for Sankranti. It became another blockbuster hit in Asif Ali's account. This film, which was made with only 10 crores, grossed 70 crores at the box office. This film was directed by Jofin T Chacko. 

 


article_image3

This movie came to OTT two months after its theatrical release. This movie was released on Sony Liv a few days ago. However, Telugu audiences do not pay much attention to Sony Liv. Now, recently from March 14, the Telugu version of Rekhachitram Movie has started streaming on Aha OTT. Mr. Thrilling elements are making the audience scream. 

article_image4

If we talk about the story of this movie.. Kerala police officer Vivek (Asif Ali) who is involved in betting affairs gets suspended. Vivek rejoins duty to solve the 40-year-old murder case of a young woman. While investigating this case, an old man says in a Facebook live that he himself killed the girl. What is the relationship between that old man and the deceased girl? What is the real story behind this? is the rest of the story. The thrilling elements encountered while solving each clue will blow your mind. 

article_image5

However, as soon as this movie was released on OTT, Ibomma gave a shock. This movie has been leaked on Ibomma. It immediately became trending.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

American Idol' viral contestant Douglas Kiker dies at 32, fans remember his journey NTI

American Idol' viral contestant Douglas Kiker dies at 32, fans remember his journey

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on NTI

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on

Meghan Markle announces return to podcasting with new show on female founders; Read on NTI

Meghan Markle announces return to podcasting with new show on female founders; Read on

Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH]

Recent Stories

bihar mithilanchal chandrakala sweet recipe for holi celebration SRI

Make Bihar's Chandrakala Sweet for Holi 2025

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos snt

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon