Rekhachithram LEAKED: Asif Ali starrer OUT on Tamilrockers, Ibomma and other pirated sites

Read Full Gallery

Asif Ali's Kishkinda Kandam and Basil Joseph's Soochma Darsini recently attracted Telugu audiences on OTT. Now, another Malayalam super hit movie has been released on OTT and is getting a solid response.

Malayalam actors like Asif Ali and Basil Joseph have become very close to the Telugu audience with OTT movies. Asif Ali's Kishkinda Kandam and Basil Joseph's Soochma Darsini recently attracted Telugu audiences on OTT. Now, another Malayalam super hit movie has been released on OTT and is getting a solid response.

That movie is called 'Rekhachitram'. Asif Ali played the main role. Rekhachitram Movie, a mystery crime thriller, was released in Malayalam theaters this year for Sankranti. It became another blockbuster hit in Asif Ali's account. This film, which was made with only 10 crores, grossed 70 crores at the box office. This film was directed by Jofin T Chacko.

This movie came to OTT two months after its theatrical release. This movie was released on Sony Liv a few days ago. However, Telugu audiences do not pay much attention to Sony Liv. Now, recently from March 14, the Telugu version of Rekhachitram Movie has started streaming on Aha OTT. Mr. Thrilling elements are making the audience scream.

If we talk about the story of this movie.. Kerala police officer Vivek (Asif Ali) who is involved in betting affairs gets suspended. Vivek rejoins duty to solve the 40-year-old murder case of a young woman. While investigating this case, an old man says in a Facebook live that he himself killed the girl. What is the relationship between that old man and the deceased girl? What is the real story behind this? is the rest of the story. The thrilling elements encountered while solving each clue will blow your mind.

However, as soon as this movie was released on OTT, Ibomma gave a shock. This movie has been leaked on Ibomma. It immediately became trending.

Latest Videos