    Charlize Theron discusses her journey; finds heartfelt connection with Karan Johar for this reason

    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    Charlize Theron opens up about her journey, from shattered dance dreams to Hollywood's outsider, in a conversation with director and producer Karan Johar.

    article_image1

    Instagram: Charlize Theron/ Karan Johar

    In an engaging conversation she had with filmmaker Karan Johar at the "Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in 2023," Charlize Theron, the distinguished Academy Award-winning actress, openly delved her personal experiences, sharing the disappointment she encountered when her dreams of pursuing a dancing career were shattered by an unfortunate injury.

    article_image2

    Karan Johar/ Instagram

    She also reflected on her journey as an outsider navigating the intricacies of Hollywood and the depth of her heartfelt commitment to philanthropic initiatives within her community.  Charlize responded thoughtfully to each of Karan's inquiries, offering valuable insights into both her personal and professional life.

    article_image3

    Karan Johar/ Instagram

    Simultaneously, Karan Johar, deeply moved by their interaction, took to social media to share a photograph featuring the actress and composed a sweet and affectionate caption to accompany it.

    article_image4

    Karan Johar/ Instagram

    He expressed, "Had the pleasure and privilege of being in conversation with the absolutely lovely and stunning @charlizeafrica …. At the #htleadershipsummit She was so eloquent, warm and so compassionate … styled by @ekalakhani 📷 @sheldon.santos"

    article_image5

    Charliz Theron/ Instagram

    Throughout the summit, Charlize provided insight into her experiences as an 'outsider' in the demanding realm of Hollywood and the obstacles she encountered as a result. She shared her personal journey, disclosing how a knee injury abruptly redirected her focus from a promising dancing career towards the realm of acting.

    article_image6

    Karan Johar/ Instagram

    While reminiscing about her early days in Hollywood as a newcomer, Charlize candidly acknowledged that she possessed an unusual, yet unshakable, sense of confidence. She readily admitted to her lack of formal training in acting but emphasized her unwavering determination to succeed. Charlize also identified her South African accent as a significant hurdle and humbly admitted her limited knowledge of the intricacies of the acting profession during her initial foray into the industry.

    article_image7

    Karan Johar/ Instagram

    The conversation extended to the topic of Charlize's role as a mother to her two adopted daughters. In this context, she found a heartfelt connection with Karan Johar, who, as a single parent to twins born through surrogacy, could relate to her experiences. Karan shared a touching moment from his own life, revealing that his daughter, Roohi, often inquired about her birth. He lovingly reassured her by explaining that she was born from 'Dadda's heart.'

    article_image8

    Charliz Theron/ Instagram

    Charlize disclosed that she employed a similar approach with her own daughter, establishing a profound bond with Karan due to their shared experiences as single parents. She affectionately referred to Karan as her favorite person, underscoring the unique connection they shared. 

