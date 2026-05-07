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Celina Jaitly Breaks Down At Son Shamsher’s Grave Amid Divorce Battle, Shares Emotional Video
Celina Jaitly shared an emotional video from Austria amid her divorce battle with estranged husband Peter Haag. She alleged she was denied access to her children and could only visit the grave of her late son, Shamsher.
Painful Visit To Austria
Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional video from Austria, opening up about the difficult phase she is currently facing during her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Peter Haag. The actress revealed that she travelled to Austria for court hearings but allegedly could not meet her children. Instead, she said the only child she could visit was her late son Shamsher, whose grave she visited during the trip.
Emotional Instagram Note
Taking to Instagram on May 6, Celina Jaitly posted a heartbreaking clip from the cemetery along with a long emotional note. She described the past few weeks as the “most brutal” time of her life. Celina claimed that despite an undertaking reportedly made before an Austrian judge, her children were moved to an undisclosed location and were not brought back to the marital home while she remained in Austria for the hearings.
Actress Opens Up About Trauma
In her emotional statement, Celina Jaitly expressed fear that the ongoing situation may leave a lasting emotional impact on her children. She also described her stay in Austria as deeply traumatic and reflected on the sacrifices she says she made during her marriage. Her emotional post has now sparked concern and support from fans online, with many sending prayers and messages of strength to the actress.
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