Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani and more clicked in Mumbai

Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood celebrities' pictures. Here's how your favourite stars were spotted in Mumbai on January 2.

On January 2, we saw many celebrities coming back to Mumbai after their amazing vacay, and some were seen going to the gym, etc. From Malaika Arora to Urfi Javed to Kajol and many more; let us look at their amazing pictures



Fitness freak Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her pilates class in an all-black athleisure. Her gym is near Khar, Mumbai.

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have spent their New Year vacay in Ranthambore, a National park in Rajasthan. Today again, both were spotted outside Mumbai airport.



Kiara Advani was seen in a long white printed t-shirt and light blue shorts. On the other hand, Sidharth was spotted in a white tee with grey pants and an olive green jacket.

Malaika Arora was spotted at Salon in Bandra in an oversized pink and white t-shirt and same style shorts with a black mask.



Tamannaah Bhatia looked super cool in an oversized black t-shirt. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Urfi Javed knows how to grab attention and generate headlines. Today she was spotted in a black cutout dress, pairing it with an oversized grey coat.



Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the popular couples in the TV industry. Aly Goni was seen in a sky blue coloured hoodie with blue coloured denim. And Jasmin Bhasin wore a white sweater top with black ankle-length pants.



TV actress Anita Hassanandani was spotted at the airport with her husband Rohit and son Aarav while heading for a vacation.

Actor Shakti Kapoor and his wife Shivangi Kolhapure were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Shakti was seen in a black ganji and black shorts.