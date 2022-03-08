Celeb Spotted: Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt and more snapped in Mumbai

Your daily dose of celebrity spotting is here! See where the stars were seen in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Your daily dose of celebrity spotting is here! A number of celebrities were papped in mumbai on Women's day (March 08) at various locations. From Pooja Hegde to Jacqueline Fernandez to Alia Bhatt to Arjun Rampal and many more take a look at photos of your favourite stars.

Nushrat Bharucha was spotted at Mumbai Airport. She was seen carrying Louis Vuitton Onthego MM tote bag.

Vicky Kaushal was snapped at the Pooja entertainment office in Juhu. He was seen smiling for the camera.



Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde was spotted at Gym near Khar. She is currently promoting her film with Prabhas.

Shershaan actress Kiara Advani looked stylish and her luxurious handbag grabbed all the attention. The medium tote bag is priced at $3,980 on the official site of the brand. It comes up to Rs 2,96,029 approximately.

Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped at the Sunny Super Sound in Mumbai. She was seen smiling at the camera.

Alia Bhatt visited PVR Juhu for a special Gangubai Kathiawadi Women's Day screening. She was looking happy while posing for the shuttbugs.



Alia Bhatt donned white on several occasions, making all her fans go weak in the knees. The colour white has become synonymous with Alia and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ankita Lokhande was spotted at the Filmcity with her husband Vicky Jain. She slipped into a printed co-ord set by Zara.