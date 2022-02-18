Gangubai Kathiawadi: First review of Alia Bhatt’s Mafia Queen’s biopic out

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is yet to be released in theatres, is already receiving rave reviews. Check out the film’s first review which was premiered in Berlin.

With only a week left for its theatrical release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday. With its screening in Berlin, the film’s first review has also come out.

Based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel ‘Mafia Queens o Mumbai’, Gangubai Kathiawadi narrates the story of a young Ganga Harjivandas who runs from her home in Kathiawad to marry her lover. Once married, Ganga is deceived by her husband, who sells her to a brothel. And from there, begins the story of Gangubai, a powerful Mafia queen of Mumbai’s Kamathipura red light area.

In First Post’s review published by Prathap Nair, Alia Bhatt has been lauded for her performance as Gangubai. As per the first review, Alia Bhatt has shown her prowess in acting by doing justice to Gangubai’s character. Not only her but the other supporting cast of the film including Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa have all shined bright in their respective characters.

Vijay Raaz’s character Raziabhai has not been developed properly with hardly any information on the character’s current affairs and background, as mentioned in the review. The review also gives a special mention to Sudeep Chatterjee’s camerawork which comes off as a visual treat on the silver screen. Other than this, Gangubai Kathiawadi also brings Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s larger-than-life trademark film sets.

With this film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tried to show Gangubai’s life in a more polished manner, as written in the review, but the film and Alia Bhatt’s performance will surely keep the audiences entertained throughout the drama.

Meanwhile, those who got a chance to watch Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in Berlin, have shared their reviews on the microblogging site Twitter. Check out some of the tweets here: