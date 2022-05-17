Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reach French Riviera for the film festival (Pictures)

    R Madhavan recently posted a beautiful morning picture from his hotel room window. The actor is in Cannes, France, for the film festival.

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reached French Riviera (Pictures)
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 17, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    The much-anticipated film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R Madhavan, will premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. With the release of the film on the big screen. Madhavan has been posting pictures from his trip to Cannes. Keeping with the theme, the actor recently tweeted a magnificent photo of his first morning in the city, showing off the stunning view from his bedroom window.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

    Tamannaah Bhatia was apprehended at the Mumbai airport on Monday as she entered the terminal. According to Pinkvilla, the F3 actress slayed in her airport ensemble, including an enormous brown pantsuit with beautiful flower patches and a light blue pinstripe shirt.

    The actor toured the streets of France with a beverage in her hand, dressed in a blue pinstripe shirt with floral embellishments and cargo trousers. Bhatia wore little makeup and added vintage sunglasses to her ensemble. The actress shared photographs of her arrival in France on her Instagram stories. R Madhavan posted a video in which he can be seen strolling down the hallway toward his window, showcasing the stunning morning view through the pane. Thousands of followers poured their affection for Madhavan into the comments section after the video went viral on Instagram. He captioned the video as, “Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect".

    While one fan wrote, “Beautiful! All the Best for the screening!!,” another wrote, “Awesome Awesome 👌👏😍…Good wishes to you 😊.”

    South Indian actresses Nayanthara and Pooja Hegde will attend this year's Cannes Film Festival. This is Radhe Shyam's first time attending the famous film festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will join them. 

    Deepika Padukone made headlines when she was named to the Cannes Cinema Festival jury among other film legends from across the world.

    The Cannes 2022 kick-started on May 16 and will continue till May 28.

