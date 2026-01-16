BTS said at the beginning of this month that they will be back with their fifth full-length album on March 20. The CD will have 14 songs that show the members' opinions and experiences.BigHit Music stated in a statement, "True to their identity as artists who express themselves through music, BTS poured their efforts into capturing the essence of who they are today."

The group focused on making the album for the second half of last year.RM and Jungkook make fun of their new album.In a Weverse post, BTS frontman Kim Namjoon, often known as RM, even hinted at a comeback by saying, "The music is coming out really well!" Everyone is giving it their all. Please look forward to it.

Jungkook's comment, "I think this spring will be more important than ever," got people talking. So I really hope that everyone has a safe and fun spring.In a group statement at the time, the musicians announced, "We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. We're also planning a world tour to go along with the new album." We hope you're as pleased as we are that we'll be visiting fans all around the world.BTS said they will be returning on March 20.BigHit Music posted a note on X earlier this month that said, "March 20 comeback confirmed," but it wasn't very clear.