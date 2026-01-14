BTS has sparked global excitement by announcing their much-awaited world tour starting April 9, marking their grand return to live performances. As ARMYs celebrate worldwide.

Global K-pop sensation BTS has officially announced their much-awaited world tour, set to kick off on April 9. The announcement has sent ARMYs across the globe into a frenzy, marking the group’s return to large-scale live performances after a long break. As excitement builds, one big question dominates social media- will BTS finally visit India?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BTS to Visit India? K-Pop Mega Band Announces Much-Awaited World Tour

Indian fans have long hoped to see BTS perform live in the country, and the world tour announcement has reignited those dreams. While the band has not yet revealed the full list of tour destinations, speculation around an India leg is growing stronger than ever. Given BTS’s massive fan base in India, many believe the country could be a potential stop.

ARMY Reacts to the April 9 Tour Announcement

Soon after BTS shared the tour news, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from fans worldwide. Indian ARMYs trended hashtags demanding concert dates in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Fan pages and online communities are buzzing with predictions, travel plans, and emotional reactions to the possibility of witnessing BTS live.

Why an India Concert Makes Sense

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for K-pop, with BTS enjoying immense popularity. From sold-out movie screenings to chart-topping songs, the group’s influence in India is undeniable. A BTS concert in India would not only be historic but also reflect the country’s growing presence in the global music scene.

While the world tour’s April 9 kickoff has been confirmed, BTS has yet to disclose detailed schedules and venues. Fans are advised to wait for official announcements before celebrating. Until then, anticipation remains sky-high as Indian ARMYs hope their long-standing wish finally comes true.