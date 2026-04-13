Brett Lee Pays Emotional Tribute to Asha Bhosle After Her Passing at 92 (PHOTOS)
Brett Lee Pays Tribute to Asha Bhosle: The passing of Asha Bhosle at 92 has stirred emotions across the globe. From cricketer Brett Lee’s heartfelt tribute to IPL honours and industry reactions, her legacy continues to echo across generations
Brett Lee Recalls a Cherished Musical Bond
Brett Lee didn’t just remember Asha Bhosle as a legend—he remembered her as a person. Talking about their collaboration on You’re the One for Me, he spoke about how kind and grounded she was despite her immense success. For Lee, that brief musical journey with her remains one of the most meaningful experiences of his life.
Cricketing World Pays Tribute at IPL 2026
It wasn’t just the music world that paused—cricket did too. Players from Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru took the field wearing black armbands, while a moment of silence at Wankhede Stadium brought the crowd together in remembrance. Tributes poured in from icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, both acknowledging the void her passing has left behind.
A Legacy That Redefined Indian Music
With a voice that could move across genres and generations, Asha Bhosle created a space few could ever match. Recording over 12,000 songs, she stood shoulder to shoulder with legends like Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar. Honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, her music continues to live on—timeless, unforgettable, and deeply woven into the fabric of Indian cinema.
ALSO READ: Talat Aziz recalls last call with Asha Bhosle, says ‘she sang for me’
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