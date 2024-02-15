Bramayugam Leaked: Mammootty's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bramayugam Full Movie Leaked: Mammootty's film is on many torrent sites and telegram channels. The movie hit cinemas today across five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. 

    The much-anticipated film Bramayugam, stars Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari, hit the cinemas today across five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. 

    The horror film, being released across India, is making headlines since it is expected to be Mammootty's most significant international release. Bramayugam, shown on over 350 screens in Kerala, is gaining popularity due to its unique storyline set in a different timeline. 

    The story follows Thevan, a teenage folklore singer from the Paanan caste, who investigates the mysterious 'Mana' of aristocratic Kunjamon Potti, portrayed by Mammootty.

    The terror escalates as Thevan attempts to flee, only to confront Potti's unexpected preparations. Arjun Ashokan plays Thevan, bringing further dimension to the ensemble group.

    Hours after Bramayugam's theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per the latest reports, Bramayugam has been leaked online and made available for torrent sites and telegram channels.

    Bramayugam full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. 

    Apart from Bramayugam, numerous recently released films and series have fallen victim to internet piracy. It contains Lal Salaam, Bhakshak, Anweshippin Kandethum, and Premalu, all pirated online and made available in high-definition prints.

    Rahul Sadasivan directed the black-and-white period horror film, which has received accolades for its riveting premise and atmospheric storytelling. The partnership between Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios resulted in a visually appealing cinematic experience.

