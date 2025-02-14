Brahma Anandam Twitter REVIEW: Brahmanandam's comic timing impresses; Is the movie worth your time? Check

Brahma Anandam Movie Review: Brahmanandam makes a comeback in a lead role with 'Brahma Anandam', co-starring his son. Released today, this movie promises a heartwarming blend of comedy and emotion. Read our review to find out if it lives up to expectations

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Brahma Anandam Movie Review

Brahma Anandam Movie Review: Comedy legend Brahmanandam returns as the main lead after a long hiatus. Co-starring his son Raja Gautam, this film is directed by RVS Nikhil and produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under Swadharam Entertainments. Released on Valentine's Day, the movie features Vennela Kishore, Priya Vadlamani, Sampath Raj, and Rajiv Kanakala in key roles

Brahma Anandam Movie Review

Story: Brahma (Raja Gautam), a struggling theatre artist, dreams of recognition. Borrowing money to survive and using his girlfriend Tara (Priya Vadlamani), he gets a chance to perform at a Delhi festival. However, he needs a substantial sum. Ananda Murthy (Brahmanandam) offers help with conditions, leading Brahma to his village. What happens next forms the crux of the story

Brahma Anandam Movie Review

Analysis: Brahmanandam, known for his impeccable comic timing, takes on a serious yet comedic role. The film blends humor and emotion, showcasing the father-son dynamic both on and off-screen. While the comedy doesn't always hit the mark, Brahmanandam's performance is nuanced, evoking laughter and empathy

Brahma Anandam Movie Review

The first half is fairly regular, but the second half shines with the comedic trio of Brahmanandam, Raja Gautam, and Vennela Kishore. While the humor works in parts, the narrative lacks clarity and feels routine. The slow pace and emotional scenes in the second half weigh down the film

Brahma Anandam Movie Review

Performances: Brahmanandam excels in his role, balancing comedy with underlying sadness. Raja Gautam delivers a mature performance, often overshadowing his father. Vennela Kishore provides consistent laughs, while Priya Vadlamani and Sampath Raj make the most of their roles

Brahma Anandam Movie Review

Technical Aspects: The cinematography and editing are commendable. The music, while decent, doesn't elevate the film. The direction is good, but the screenplay could have been tighter. The slow narration and lags detract from the overall experience

