Border to Uri: 7 Indian Army films that highlight battles against Pakistan
Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has stunned Pakistan. For a glimpse of their bravery, watch these 7 powerful Indian Army films based on true events on OTT.
| Published : May 10 2025, 02:27 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : Social Media
1. Border (1997) - Watch on Prime Video: Starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna, this film depicts the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
2. LOC: Kargil (2003) - Watch on Prime Video: This multi-starrer film portrays Operation Vijay, launched by the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
3. The Ghazi Attack (2017) - Watch on Netflix, Prime Video: Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, this film follows the story of PNS Ghazi and INS Vikrant.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
4. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) - Watch on Zee5: This film depicts the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in response to the Uri attack.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
5. Shershaah (2021) - Watch on Prime Video: This biographical war film tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
6. Fighter (2024) - Watch on Netflix: Starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, this film showcases the Indian Air Force.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
7. Sky Force (2025) - Watch on Prime Video: This film depicts India's first airstrike on Sargodha during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
Top Stories