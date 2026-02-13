Border 3 Update: Bhushan Kumar Gives Update On Sunny Deol Starrer
Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2' has made a huge splash at the box office and is still running in theaters. It's the sequel to the 1997 war drama 'Border'. After the success of 'Border 2', there's talk about 'Border 3'. Will Sunny Deol be in 'Border 3'?
Latest Update on 'Border 3'
An update on 'Border 3' came during the 'Border 2' success meet on Feb 12. Producers, the director, and the entire cast, including Sunny Deol, were present to answer questions.
What's the Current Stage of 'Border 3'?
When asked about 'Border 3', Bhushan Kumar said, 'Border 3 should definitely be made. We must continue making films for the armed forces. Work on Border 3 will begin now.'
Will Sunny Deol Be a Part of 'Border 3' or Not?
Bhushan Kumar added, 'Obviously, Sunny sir will be a part of it.' He then looked at Sunny and asked, 'Right, sir?' making everyone laugh. He said no script is final yet.
What Did Sunny Deol Say About 'Border 3'?
Sunny Deol said sequels are risky and 'Border 2' was a huge burden. He felt relieved only after the audience's positive reaction. He noted Part 2 is tough, and now there's talk of Part 3.
'Border 2' Box Office Update
Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' released on Jan 23, 2026. Made on a budget of ₹275 crore, it has grossed over ₹467 crore worldwide in just 21 days.
