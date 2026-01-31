Border 3: Know Everything About Movie Plot, Cast Update, Budget, Release Date
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is making a huge splash at the box office. The film is also earning a ton. It's causing a stir both in the country and abroad. Amidst this, some fresh info about its third part, Border 3, has come out
Border 3
While Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is rocking the box office, the buzz for its third part has also started. Ever since the news about Border 3 broke, fans have been eager to know more.
Border 3 Plot
After Border 2, talk of Border 3 has begun. Reports suggest its story might be based on Operation Sindoor, a counter-terrorism op. The makers haven't confirmed this yet.
Star Cast
In a recent interview, Border 2's producer and director Anurag Singh hinted at making Border 3. Reports say Sunny Deol will be in it, but the rest of the cast is still a secret.
Border 2 Sequel
Just so you know, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 film Border. Director JP Dutta's multi-starrer war drama was a blockbuster, earning over 66 crores on a 12 crore budget.
Border 2 Collection
It's been 8 days since Border 2's release. It earned 9.27 crores on day 8, bringing its total Indian box office to 233.52 crores and worldwide gross to 328.27 crores.
