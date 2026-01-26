Esha Deol expressed pride for her late father Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan award. She also praised her brother Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2' and shared photos with her siblings from a screening, their first public outing since his death.

Esha Deol expressed pride and joy as her father, the legendary Dharmendra, was honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Deol wrote, "Happy Republic Day. Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award." View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Further in the post, Esha also hailed her elder brother, Sunny Deol's performance in 'Border 2'. "Definitely watch 'Border 2' with your family and friends. We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best. Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute," he added.

Siblings Unite at 'Border 2' Screening

To wrap up her post, Esha also added pictures, showing her posing with her sister Ahana and brother Sunny at the screening of his film 'Border 2'. They all shared smiles, with Sunny standing between the two sisters, his hands resting gently on their shoulders. This marks their first public appearance together since their dad, veteran actor Dharmendra, passed away last year.

Dharmendra Posthumously Awarded Padma Vibhushan

On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026. The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society.

Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Hema Malini Reacts with Pride

Reacting to the announcement, Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini expressed pride and gratitude, saying, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."

So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award🙏 pic.twitter.com/5zJnA53MT0 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 25, 2026

A Look Back at a Legendary Career

Dharmendra, widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of his time, made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others.

He was known not only for his versatility on screen but also for his contributions to the film industry and for inspiring millions of fans worldwide.

