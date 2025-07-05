Border 2 to Battle of Galwan: A power-packed lineup of patriotic films ahead
Upcoming Patriotic Movies: Recent news has surfaced about patriotic films like Sarzameen and Battle of Galwan. Sarzameen's trailer has even been released. We're here to tell you about upcoming patriotic films.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Some blockbuster patriotic films are releasing soon. Some this year, some in 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting.
Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sarzameen trailer dropped Friday. Directed by Kayoze Irani, produced by Karan Johar. Streaming July 25 on Jio Hotstar.
Salman Khan revealed the title and look of his patriotic film, Battle of Galwan. Fans went wild. Releasing in 2026, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, stars in Ikkiis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, also featuring Simar Bhatia and Dharmendra. Releasing October 2.
Farhan Akhtar leads in 120 Bahadur, directed by Rajnish Ghai. Releasing November 21.
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is filming. Co-starring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Anurag Singh, produced by JP Dutta. Releasing January 23, 2026.
The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and starring Mithun Chakraborty, releases on August 15.