Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Breaks All First Monday Records; Read On
Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2' has shattered all records for first Monday earnings. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film on its first Monday after release. It has surpassed films like 'Pushpa 2' by a huge margin
5. Animal (All-Time Blockbuster)
- Release Date: December 1, 2023
- First Monday Earnings: ₹40.06 Crore
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this action drama stars Ranbir Kapoor. It earned a net of ₹502.98 crore in India, with a worldwide gross collection of ₹915 crore.
4. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (All-Time Blockbuster)
- Release Date: April 28, 2017
- First Monday Earnings: ₹40.25 Crore (Hindi version only)
S.S. Rajamouli directed this Telugu epic action film. The Hindi version earned ₹510.99 crore in India, while its worldwide gross collection was ₹1788.06 crore.
3. Pushpa 2: The Rule (All-Time Blockbuster)
- Release Date: December 5, 2024
- First Monday Earnings: ₹46.4 Crore (Hindi version only)
This Telugu action drama is directed by Sukumar. The Hindi version earned a net of ₹812.14 crore in India, and its worldwide gross was ₹1742 crore.
2. Tiger 3 (Hit)
- Release Date: November 12, 2023
- First Monday Earnings: ₹58 Crore
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this spy thriller stars Salman Khan. The film earned a net of ₹276.82 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹464 crore.
1. Border 2
- Release Date: November 23, 2026
- First Monday Earnings: ₹59 Crore
Directed by Anurag Singh, this war drama stars Sunny Deol. Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh also feature. It has earned ₹180 Cr net in India in 4 days.
'Dhurandhar' out of the top 20
'Dhurandhar' is 21st with ₹23.25 Cr. Other top films include Gadar 2 (₹38.7 Cr), Stree 2 (₹38.1 Cr), Tiger Zinda Hai (₹36.54 Cr), and Housefull 4 (₹34.56 Cr).
