Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap's Names in Epstein files! Here's What We Know
The names of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anurag Kashyap have been mentioned in the files of American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was invited to an event co-chaired by the Bachchan couple.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Named in Epstein Files
Reports indicate that the names of Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and director Anurag Kashyap are in the 3 million-page file of American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Aishwarya and Abhishek had gone to attend an event. The file mentions that Epstein was also invited there.
Both their names are in an email from Epstein's assistant, but there's no other info. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap was called 'Bollywood guy' in an email.
According to screenshots, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are mentioned in the Epstein files. Although they have no known ties to Jeffrey Epstein, they co-chaired an event he was invited to.
In an email exchange between Epstein's assistant Leslie Groff and Peggy Siegal's assistant Amanda Scarbnick, the actors are listed among other notable figures.
According to reports, the Bachchan couple's names were found in email correspondence within the Epstein files. However, there's no evidence to suggest any direct contact between them and Epstein.
The amfAR event, sponsored by The Weinstein Company, was held during the Cannes Film Festival. An email noted Epstein was invited and listed the Bachchans as co-chairs.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the event, but there's no confirmation Epstein was there. The US DOJ released millions of documents, photos, and videos related to the case.
