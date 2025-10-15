Pankaj Dheer to Irfan Khan: 6 Bollywood Stars Who Lost Their Lives to Cancer
Pankaj Dheer Cancer Death: Actor Pankaj Dheer, famous for playing Karna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, died of cancer on October 15, 2025, at age 68. Reports say he had been fighting cancer for a long time.
Pankaj Dheer dies at the age of 68
Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in Mahabharat, died of cancer at 68. He had been battling the disease for a long time, even beating it once before it returned.
Pankaj Dheer lost his life to cancer
Despite lengthy treatment, Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in Mahabharat, couldn't be saved. Many big celebrities before him also lost their lives to cancer.
Nargis Dutt:
Nargis Dutt, wife of Sunil Dutt and mother of Sanjay Dutt, died of pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981. She had been battling the disease for a long time.
Feroz Khan:
Bollywood's most stylish actor-director, Feroz Khan, died of lung cancer on April 27, 2009. The 69-year-old was being treated in Bengaluru during his final days.
Rajesh Khanna:
India's first superstar, the widely popular Rajesh Khanna, also lost his life to cancer. He passed away at the age of 69 on July 18, 2012.
Rishi Kapoor:
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, father of Ranbir Kapoor, died on April 30, 2020, from leukemia. He battled the disease for years, passing away at a Mumbai hospital at age 67.
Vinod Khanna:
70s-80s superstar Vinod Khanna died on April 27, 2017, from bladder cancer. Akshaye Khanna's father battled the disease for a long time and had become very weak.
Irrfan Khan:
One of Bollywood's most talented actors, Irrfan Khan, lost his life to a neuroendocrine tumor. Known for his brilliant acting, he passed away on April 29, 2020, at 53.