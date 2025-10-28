- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside PHOTOS: Rupali Ganguly to Shabana Azmi to Sonu Nigam and more attend Satish Shah's prayer meet
Inside PHOTOS: Rupali Ganguly to Shabana Azmi to Sonu Nigam and more attend Satish Shah's prayer meet
Bollywood's most popular actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25. It's being reported that he died due to kidney failure. Last evening, a prayer meet was organized to pay tribute to him. A large number of Bollywood celebs attended.
Satish Shah's Prayer Meet
On the third day after Satish Shah's passing, a prayer meet was held at Jalaram Hall, Juhu, Mumbai. Many veteran Bollywood celebs came to pay their respects. See the photos below...
Shatrughan Sinha at Satish Shah's prayer meet
Superstar Shatrughan Sinha also attended Satish Shah's prayer meet in Mumbai on Monday, where he paid his respects.
Raza Murad expresses grief
Raza Murad also attended Satish Shah's prayer meet. On this occasion, Raza expressed his grief and remembered Shah. He looked quite sad.
Johnny Lever with his wife
Johnny Lever was also seen with his wife at Satish Shah's prayer meet. The couple remembered Shah, expressed their grief, and paid their respects.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan also came to the prayer meet to support Satish Shah's family.
Supriya Pilgaonkar-Poonam Dhillon
Supriya Pilgaonkar and Poonam Dhillon also attended Satish Shah's prayer meet. Both looked quite sad.
Supriya Pathak-Shailesh Lodha
Supriya Pathak and Shailesh Lodha, who appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also attended Satish Shah's prayer meet.
David Dhawan with his wife
Director David Dhawan arrived at Satish Shah's prayer meet with his wife Lali. Rumi Jaffery was also with them. Angad Desai was also spotted on the occasion.
Rakesh Roshan and Rupali Ganguly
Director-producer Rakesh Roshan also attended Satish Shah's prayer meet. Rupali Ganguly was also seen on this occasion.
Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi
Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi came with her daughter Kanchan. Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon were also spotted.