Along with theatres, the craze for watching films on OTT is growing rapidly, and many box office flops are finding new life online. One such crime thriller is now creating a strong buzz on OTT.
A thrilling crime thriller on OTT
A crime thriller film is making a huge splash on OTT. The name of this film is Blind Spot, directed by Rakesh Varma. This film is in Telugu but can be watched with a Hindi dub.
What's special about the 89-minute film Blind Spot
Director Rakesh Varma's film Blind Spot is just 89 minutes long. However, for the entire 89 minutes, it won't let you move from your seat. The film starts with a woman's suicide, which later turns into a complex murder mystery.
Incredible suspense in the film Blind Spot
The film Blind Spot has incredible suspense. The suspicion for the woman's murder falls on 4 different people one by one, but in the last 10 minutes of the film, the whole game changes. No one can believe who the killer turns out to be.
The star cast of the film Blind Spot
The film Blind Spot stars Naveen Chandra, Ali Reza, Rashi Singh, Ravi Varma, Kishore Kumar, Gayatri Bhargavi, Gururaj Manepalli, and Siddharth Gollapudi in lead roles. It's a suspense thriller revolving around a murder investigation, which can be watched on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
When was the film Blind Spot released
The film Blind Spot was released on May 9, 2025. The movie got a decent response at the box office. However, after streaming on OTT a few months ago, it is being well-liked. It was made under the banner of Mango Mass Media.
