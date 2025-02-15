Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share sweet Valentine's Day photos; CHECK HERE

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared romantic photos on Valentine’s Day, featuring loving moments and a kiss, captivating fans with their heartfelt expressions of affection.

As the world celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14, how could Bipasha Basu stay away? She celebrated this day of love with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu shared romantic photos with Karan Singh Grover on social media, capturing their love and affection. The couple looked joyful as they celebrated their bond with sweet and intimate moments.

In the caption, Bipasha wrote, "Monkey Love❤️🧿 I Love You my Monkey … Now & Forever ♾️❤️🧿 Each Day … Everyday … More & More ❤️🧿 Happy Valentine’s Day to all ❤️

In the photos, Karan is kissing Bipasha on the cheek, while in some other photos, both are seen kissing lip to lip.

Seeing the photos of Bipasha and Karan, most people share red heart emojis, express their love, and wish always to be together.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story began on the sets of the film 'Alone', which released in 2014. They got married on April 30, 2016. On November 12, 2022, they had a daughter, whom they named Devi.



