Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share sweet Valentine's Day photos; CHECK HERE

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared romantic photos on Valentine’s Day, featuring loving moments and a kiss, captivating fans with their heartfelt expressions of affection.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

As the world celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14, how could Bipasha Basu stay away? She celebrated this day of love with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

 

article_image2

Bipasha Basu shared romantic photos with Karan Singh Grover on social media, capturing their love and affection. The couple looked joyful as they celebrated their bond with sweet and intimate moments.

 

article_image3

In the caption, Bipasha wrote, "Monkey Love❤️🧿 I Love You my Monkey … Now & Forever ♾️❤️🧿 Each Day … Everyday … More & More ❤️🧿 Happy Valentine’s Day to all ❤️

 

article_image4

In the photos, Karan is kissing Bipasha on the cheek, while in some other photos, both are seen kissing lip to lip.

article_image5

Seeing the photos of Bipasha and Karan, most people share red heart emojis, express their love, and wish always to be together.

 

article_image6

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story began on the sets of the film 'Alone', which released in 2014. They got married on April 30, 2016. On November 12, 2022, they had a daughter, whom they named Devi.
 

The Odyssey: Mia Goth joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded cast for upcoming movie

WWE: Three superstars Randy Orton could take on at the Wrestlemania

WWE: Three superstars that were shockingly released in January

Prateik Babbar, Priya Banerjee are married! WATCH pictures, videos from their wedding day

Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won becomes the first female to lead medical drama, Deets inside

How to become a commercial pilot in India

Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025’s Most impressive opening day hits

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

