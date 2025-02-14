Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won becomes the first female to lead medical drama, Deets inside

Queen of Tears actress is expected to be the first female to lead a Medical Drama. After her stunning performance in Queen of Tears that captivated millions of hearts, The new avatar is going to be a surprise to fans. Here's all the details about the drama and makers.

Kim Ji Won is the recent sensation with the most loved romantic drama, 'Queen of Tears.'. Kim Ji's performance was so good in the series that many audiences started watching the Korean dramas with this drama. The recent award show was perceived to be not fair as Kim Ji didn't win the best actress award for this. Fans were so happy when the co-star dedicated his award to Kim Ji Won and said, 'To Kim Ji Won, who brilliantly portrayed the world’s best Hong Hae In, I want to dedicate this honor to you as well''.

Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won:

Kim Ji Won is now in talks to join the cast of the upcoming medical drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia. The drama is set to premiere in 2025. It follows the story of Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who goes into hiding after a traumatic event happens to her.

Reportedly, Kim Ji Won has been offered the lead role of Gye Soo Jung. Her agency, HighZium Studio, has confirmed that she is positively considering the offer to accept. If she accepts the role, it will be her first time starring in a medical drama, which can be a feast for her fans from Queen of Tears.

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia is a unique medical drama that will have the elements of crime and suspense. The drama will be directed by Lee Jae Hoon, who has also worked on the dramas that were highly anticipated and loved by most of the viewers, 'Good Doctor.'.

The expectations on the filmmaker after the gem 'Good Doctor' is very high. Fans were very upset when the final season of good doctor released and now this is going to be a great news to all the Good doctor fans.

Kim Ji Won is a versatile actress who has starred in a variety of dramas, including The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, and Fight for My Way. She is known for her ability to portray a wide range of emotions and characters.

