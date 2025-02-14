Lalit Modi finds love again after breakup with Sushmita Sen; SEE his Valentine's Day post with new partner

Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has confirmed he's found love again, moving on after his brief relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen.

Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has confirmed he's found love again, moving on after his brief relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Today on Valentine's Day, Lalit Modi shared a video montage on social media platform, Instagram featuring his new ladylove, whose name he is yet to reveal.

The video montage shows a collection of cherished moments between Modi and his new partner, celebrating their relationship that blossomed from a 25-year friendship. 

"Lucky Once - Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25-year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all," Modi wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post quickly caught public's attention and many poured in congratulatory messages. This announcement comes after highly publicized romance with Bollywood icon Sushmita Sen in 2022—a relationship that, much like its beginning, made headlines through a social media post.

Modi had set the internet ablaze when he shared dreamy snapshots from his Maldives getaway with Sushmita Sen, referring to her as his "better half" and hinting at a "new beginning." He had even updated his Instagram bio, proudly labeling Sen as his "partner in crime."

However, only months after their relationship went public, whispers of a breakup gained momentum when Modi quietly erased all mentions of Sen from his Instagram. Before that, he had clarified that while they were in a relationship, they were not married.

Before Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi shared a long bond with Minal Sagrani, whom he was married to for 27 years. Their journey together came to an end in 2018 when Minal died after battling cancer. The couple had two children, Ruchir and Aliya, and Modi is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, Minal’s daughter from her first marriage.

