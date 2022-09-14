SEXY videos and pictures: Ameesha Patel flaunts her busty assets and curves in bikini-WATCH

Fans were thrilled by Ameesha Patel's most recent bikini photos from Bahrain, but trolls afterwards body shamed her.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ameesha Patel has astounded the internet with her seductive photos in provocative outfits and swimsuits.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On her Instagram account, the actress recently shared a video of herself in a bikini with just three heart emojis as the description. (WATCH HERE)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ameesha Patel was seen in the most recent video on vacation in Bahrain. While some admirers praised Patel's new avatar, others seemed unimpressed with her appearance and went so far as to age-shame her. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One user commented, “Budhape mein bhi.” Another user wrote, “Bs kro ye sb tamasha krne se ab kuch hone nhi wala.”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel's hot avatar has followers going crazy and unable to look away from her. (WATCH)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Ameesha Patel's followers questioned her, "Why so hot?," as she posted photographs of herself in bikinis online for them to enjoy. The actress from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai frequently sets the internet on fire with her photos; this time around she is doing it with her bikini photos. (WATCH)



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

As the 46-year-old actress established new fitness goals and appeared to subscribe to the adage "if you've got it, flaunt it," her most recent bold bikini photos went viral online.

Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

It's interesting because her other videos complement the Bahrain diaries perfectly, and a few of her videos have become popular on social media. She was frequently referred to as "hotty" in the comments section.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ameesha made her Bollywood debut along with Hrithik Roshan in a super hit film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000).

Photo Courtesy: Instagram