    SEXY videos and pictures: Ameesha Patel flaunts her busty assets and curves in bikini-WATCH

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 9:27 PM IST

    Fans were thrilled by Ameesha Patel's most recent bikini photos from Bahrain, but trolls afterwards body shamed her.

    Ameesha Patel has astounded the internet with her seductive photos in provocative outfits and swimsuits.

    On her Instagram account, the actress recently shared a video of herself in a bikini with just three heart emojis as the description. (WATCH HERE)

    Ameesha Patel was seen in the most recent video on vacation in Bahrain. While some admirers praised Patel's new avatar, others seemed unimpressed with her appearance and went so far as to age-shame her. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    One user commented, “Budhape mein bhi.” Another user wrote, “Bs kro ye sb tamasha krne se ab kuch hone nhi wala.”
     

    Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel's hot avatar has followers going crazy and unable to look away from her. (WATCH)

    Ameesha Patel's followers questioned her, "Why so hot?," as she posted photographs of herself in bikinis online for them to enjoy. The actress from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai frequently sets the internet on fire with her photos; this time around she is doing it with her bikini photos. (WATCH)
     

    As the 46-year-old actress established new fitness goals and appeared to subscribe to the adage "if you've got it, flaunt it," her most recent bold bikini photos went viral online.

    It's interesting because her other videos complement the Bahrain diaries perfectly, and a few of her videos have become popular on social media. She was frequently referred to as "hotty" in the comments section.
     

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ameesha made her Bollywood debut along with Hrithik Roshan in a super hit film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000). Also Read: Pics and video: Namrata Malla’s SEXY ‘Laal Ghaghra’ dance with Pawan Singh is OUT! (Watch)

    She will be next seen in Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol in a pivotal role. The actress was featured in films such as Gadar, Elaan, Race 2. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13 as a Malkin. Also Read: Sexy photos: Monalisa shows off hot figure in latest post

