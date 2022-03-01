Bigg Boss Ultimate: Know Simbu's shocking salary per episode

Bigg Boss Ultimate's makers have now roped in Silambarasan, aka Simbu, as the host for the rest of the episodes.



Tamil actor Silambarasan, fondly known as Simbu, has officially taken charge of the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT season of Bigg Boss Tamil. On Sunday, he started his hosting journey with Sunday’s episode. Simbu has replaced actor Kamal Haasan, who quit due to his work responsibilities for a movie.



It is reported that the show's makers will allegedly pay Simbu an amount of Rs 1 crore per episode. Many social media users thought and discussed how much Simbu was being paid to host Bigg Boss Ultimate after makers declared him the show's new host.



Kamal Haasan, who hosted the show for the first five seasons, opted out to shoot his upcoming films Vikram and Indian-2. Hence, Simbu was called to host for the rest of the episodes of Bigg Boss Ultimate.



This will be Simbu’s first stint as a reality show host. The actor will be shooting the show on weekends to eliminate contestants. He will be hosting more than 6 episodes as the show will complete its run-time in a few weeks.

Hence, the actor will effortlessly earn anywhere between 6-7 crore during the first OTT season of Bigg Boss Ultimate. During the weekend episode, Simbu was seen interacting with the show's housemates. He also presented two wild card contestants to the house.

