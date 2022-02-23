Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this

Kamal Haasan announced that he had to opt-out of Bigg Boss due to work commitments and the latest report suggest Simbu has been roped in

Kamal Haasan has announced that he will not host the remaining episodes of the popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss Ultimate. The show is currently streaming on the (OTT) platform version of Bigg Boss.

Kamal also took to Twitter during the weekend and shared the news with fans. And now many speculations that Tamil star Silambarasan AKA Simbu has been roped in to host Bigg Boss Ultimate. However, Kamal Haasan promised to be back as the show's host for the sixth season.

It is said that Kamal Haasan walked out of Bigg Boss due to work commitments. Haasan stepped down due to a clash in dates with director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram. The film features actors like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

In a statement, Kamal said, “The pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions rightly imposed by the government has created disarray and has constrained us to reschedule the production and the post-production of our forthcoming film Vikram.”

Kamal also added that they had intended to ensure that the production schedule of Vikram did not affect his commitments to Bigg Boss. “I did not let any personal discomfort I might have had after I was personally down with Covid (to affect the shooting),” he said.

However, Kamal added, "rescheduling of the production of Vikram on account of lockdowns and restrictions “have unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for the show”.

However, an official confirmation from the television channel is still awaited. Besides Simbu, Sarathkumar and Ramya Krishnan are some of the names in consideration to host the OTT version of the show.

Soon, the organisers will present the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate.