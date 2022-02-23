  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this

    Kamal Haasan announced that he had to opt-out of Bigg Boss due to work commitments and the latest report suggest Simbu has been roped in

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kamal Haasan has announced that he will not host the remaining episodes of the popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss Ultimate. The show is currently streaming on the (OTT) platform version of Bigg Boss. 

    Kamal also took to Twitter during the weekend and shared the news with fans. And now many speculations that Tamil star Silambarasan AKA Simbu has been roped in to host Bigg Boss Ultimate. However, Kamal Haasan promised to be back as the show's host for the sixth season.

    It is said that Kamal Haasan walked out of Bigg Boss due to work commitments. Haasan stepped down due to a clash in dates with director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram. The film features actors like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. 

    In a statement, Kamal said, “The pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions rightly imposed by the government has created disarray and has constrained us to reschedule the production and the post-production of our forthcoming film Vikram.” 

    Kamal also added that they had intended to ensure that the production schedule of Vikram did not affect his commitments to Bigg Boss. “I did not let any personal discomfort I might have had after I was personally down with Covid (to affect the shooting),” he said. 

    However, Kamal added, "rescheduling of the production of Vikram on account of lockdowns and restrictions “have unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for the show”.

    However, an official confirmation from the television channel is still awaited. Besides Simbu, Sarathkumar and Ramya Krishnan are some of the names in consideration to host the OTT version of the show.

    Soon, the organisers will present the new host of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

     

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video RCB

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video

    Hollywood Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure drb

    Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure

    RIP KPAC Lalitha Prithviraj Sukumaran Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death drb

    RIP KPAC Lalitha: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier, celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with drb

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39 drb

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39

    Recent Stories

    Indore Student gets bluetooth device surgically implanted in ear to cheat in MBBS exam gcw

    Indore: Student gets bluetooth device surgically implanted in ear to cheat in MBBS exam

    Ukraine crisis: Donetsk, Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Donetsk, Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence’

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video RCB

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video

    UP Election 2022 DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons tells voters to hurt them with votes gcw

    UP Election 2022: DyCM Maurya brands Opposition as goons, tells voters to 'hurt' them with votes

    Donald Trump says Ukraine crisis could have been averted if he was President gcw

    Donald Trump says Ukraine crisis could have been averted if he was President

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon