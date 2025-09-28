- Home
Sanjjanaa Galrani, a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, has recently received a notice from the Supreme Court in a drug case. Meanwhile, YouTuber Adi Reddy has landed in controversy for making controversial comments about Sanjjanaa.
Sanjjanaa's commotion in the Bigg Boss house
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is getting interesting. After a fake mid-week elimination drama, Sanjjanaa is back in the house and grabbing attention by confronting everyone head-on.
Supreme Court notice to Sanjjanaa
Sanjjanaa, currently in the Bigg Boss house, faced a setback. The Supreme Court issued her a notice in a drug case from 2020 that shook the Kannada film industry.
Will Sanjjanaa have to leave the Bigg Boss house?
Sanjjanaa was released on bail, but the Karnataka govt challenged the case's dismissal. Now, the Supreme Court has issued a notice, sparking news that she may have to exit Bigg Boss.
Adi Reddy's sensational comments on Sanjjanaa
Former contestant and YouTuber Adi Reddy is in hot water for his personal attacks on Bigg Boss contestant Sanjjanaa while reviewing the show. Her PR team has reportedly issued him a warning.
Comments insulting Sanjjanaa's family
YouTuber Adi Reddy's insulting comments have hurt Sanjjanaa's family and fans. Her PR team revealed a statement stating that this trolls and comments stops. Viewers are now curious about her performance and the drug case outcome.