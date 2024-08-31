Bigg Boss Telugu 8: From host Nagarjuna to contestants, know who will earn more than the winner

Find out who gets paid more than the Bigg Boss winner! The truth might shock you. This revelation could make the title winner feel like a chump.

The countdown to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has begun. The much-awaited eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is set to begin in a day. Amidst several exciting factors and some controversy, the eighth season will begin grandly on Sunday evening at 7 pm (September 1). Star Maa has planned the event for almost three hours. It is known that this show will be run on Disney Plus Hotstar, Star Maa. Disney also made live available in the past. It is reported that they are going to continue it now. With this, you can know what is happening in the Bigg Boss house live, who is doing what, and what their true nature is.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by hero Akkineni Nagarjuna, is coming this time with many excitements. Nag revealed in the promos that everything is going to happen unexpectedly and that the entertainment will be unlimited. At the same time, he also said that there will be twists and turns. He said that this is the specialty this time and that the audience will be engaged with new twists and turns from time to time. And what kind of events are going to happen is now interesting. This point now raises more curiosity among the audience.

By the way, anything related to the contestants in Bigg Boss will be interesting. In this, the topic related to remuneration creates more interest. As part of that, another interesting thing came out. The gist of it is that the contestant gets more remuneration than the Bigg Boss title winner. And if you see who such a contestant is and why they get paid, there is a big logical point in this. The remuneration given to the Bigg Boss title winner is Rs. 50 lakhs. But this fifty lakhs will not go directly to him. GST will be deducted from this. So the agreement is that 13 lakhs will be cut. That means 37 lakhs will go to the winner. Recently the Center has introduced new GST rules. It is reported that more than 20 lakhs will be cut. That means 46 per cent of GST will be cut. In this way, the final amount received by the winner is Rs.27 lakhs.

If you bring a normal contestant, a contestant who is not very popular.. they will be paid a remuneration of 15 thousand to 18 thousand per day. According to this calculation, they will get another 20 lakhs for 15 weeks. Including the winning prize money, it will be 45-47 lakhs. In total, this is the remuneration they get. If any of the top 5 contestants get tempted by Nagarjuna's offer and leave in the middle, there will be a cut. If 35 lakhs of GST is gone, then 20 lakhs will be received. If his remuneration is added, the total remuneration will be only 38-40 lakhs. This is the final amount the winner will get.

If it is a popular contestant, a contestant with a lot of craze, a film celebrity, and a huge following, then their remuneration will be 40-50 thousand per day. Such contestants stay for almost 15 weeks. In that case, the amount they will get will be up to 45 lakhs. However, GST is not directly deducted from this. It is reported that this amount will go in the form of white and black. With this, the tax deduction in this is very low. According to this calculation, it seems that such rare contestants get more remuneration than the Big Boss winner. But it remains to be seen how much truth there is in this. However, there will be offers for the winner. Some companies offer cars, gold, and real estate flats. Those are extra benefits that the winner gets. In terms of remuneration, it is no exaggeration to say that crazy contestants are better than winners.

