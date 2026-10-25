The makers cancelled the elimination in week 6. Shalini was supposed to leave, but they sent her to the secret room instead. Bigg Boss gave her another chance to prove herself. However, she did not change her attitude even after her re-entry. She argued with everyone and created a mess with her arrogant behavior. Nagarjuna gave her a strict warning again during the Saturday episode. Shalini ended up in the red zone alongside Rohit and Singer Jhansi. The housemates reportedly used their voting power to eliminate one person from this zone. Shalini received the maximum votes against her, leading to her sudden eviction.