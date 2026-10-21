RK stepped up next and nominated Jhansi. RK admitted Jhansi played the Agni Pariksha task brilliantly to enter the house. But he pointed out that she cries way more than she smiles these days. RK accused her of playing a pure sympathy game. Meanwhile, Sudheer nominated RK for playing a totally safe game and acting overly good. Swetha dropped her vote on Trigun. Varshini nominated Neethu and mocked her for not even knowing how to wear a mic properly.