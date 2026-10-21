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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Trigun Compares Sudheer to Snake, Sparks Major Drama Inside House
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 grabs attention as Trigun compares Sudheer to a snake, sparking fresh drama inside the house. Find out what prompted the remark and how the comment adds to the show's growing tensions.
Bigg Boss Telugu 10
The nomination process stretched into Tuesday in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10. Housemates targeted each other with solid points. Trigun kicked things off by nominating Sudheer. Trigun pointed out that Sudheer looked totally confused during his captaincy and lacked basic clarity. This accusation quickly dragged their old issues back into the spotlight.
You are with a snake
A heated argument broke out right after this. Trigun claimed Sudheer has a bad habit of making fake promises and breaking them. Trigun warned Varshini and Mukesh to stay alert. He told them they literally have a snake sitting right next to them, comparing Sudheer to a venomous reptile.
Sympathy Game
RK stepped up next and nominated Jhansi. RK admitted Jhansi played the Agni Pariksha task brilliantly to enter the house. But he pointed out that she cries way more than she smiles these days. RK accused her of playing a pure sympathy game. Meanwhile, Sudheer nominated RK for playing a totally safe game and acting overly good. Swetha dropped her vote on Trigun. Varshini nominated Neethu and mocked her for not even knowing how to wear a mic properly.
- Aman Gets Exposed at the Last Minute
Captain Ram Prasad delivered a massive shock to Aman right at the end. Poor Aman keeps facing these last-minute setbacks. Everyone thought the nomination process was over and Aman was finally safe this week. But Bigg Boss dropped a massive twist. Bigg Boss gave the captain a special power to directly nominate one person from the safe zone, which included Aman, Debjani, Naresh, and Mukesh. Ram Prasad used this power to nominate Aman. Finally, the nominated list for this week includes Daksha, Varshini, Rohit, Sudheer, Trigun, Neethu, Ramakrishna, Shiva, Jhansi, Swetha, Aman, and Vamsi.
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