The late Patrick Stewart makes his final appearance as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday. Directors and Marvel president recall his emotional final day on set, honoring his dedication despite his ongoing battle with health issues.

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): The upcoming Marvel film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will mark the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. The actor, who passed away in October at the age of 86, continued shooting for the film despite health problems, leaving the cast and crew emotional during his final day on set. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the film’s directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, recently spoke about their experience working with Stewart and recalled his final day of shooting. According to PEOPLE magazine, Feige, while recalling the actor’s last day on set, told Entertainment Weekly that Stewart had addressed the crew with a speech. He also shared that the actor seemed to know that it could be his final day on a film set. “He stood up, and he gave a speech to the crew,” Feige said. “We didn’t necessarily know it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was.”

Director Anthony Russo also spoke about Stewart’s health during the shoot and how he continued working despite his difficulties. He said the actor put in a lot of effort to deliver his performance and remained committed to the film and the people working with him. “It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence — for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew. You could see it wasn’t just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others, collaboration. It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that. For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional,” Anthony said.

Stewart passed away on October 29 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Following his death, Feige and the Russo brothers are now working on a special tribute to honour the actor in the upcoming film. Speaking about the plans, Feige said, “We’re long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us. We’re looking now at how we can put something together that honours and respects our friend.” Joe Russo also spoke about Stewart’s role in the film, saying that his character, Professor Xavier, plays an important part in the story. He also revealed that the character shares an emotional scene with Ian McKellen, who plays Magneto. “In a lot of ways, Xavier’s the conscience in the movie,” Joe said. “He has a lovely scene with Ian McKellen, who’s his best friend, in the film. It’s a very emotional scene about forgiveness, and I think very resonant in the wake of his passing.”

In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, Stewart reprises his role as Professor Charles Xavier for the ninth and final time. The actor had also been offered a role in the film’s sequel, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, but reportedly declined it. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. (ANI)