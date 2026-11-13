John Doe X Review: Arjun Das' John Doe has opened in theatres with encouraging reactions from moviegoers. The Tamil crime thriller has earned praise for its gripping investigation, unexpected twists and performances, but has a few shortcomings

Directed by Madhumitha, John Doe features Arjun Das and Sanchana Natarajan in lead roles. The crime thriller hit theatres on November 13, 2026, and has started attracting attention following its opening-day audience reactions on X.

Arjun Das appears to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. The actor, who has predominantly been recognised for his powerful antagonist performances in films such as Kaithi and OG, plays a police officer dealing with a complicated investigation.

Several viewers have appreciated his portrayal, particularly the way his character handles professional responsibilities and personal challenges. One early viewer rated the film 3.5 out of 5, describing it as an entertaining investigative thriller with a straightforward narrative and interesting twists.

The positive response to Arjun Das' performance has also raised expectations about the film's box-office prospects.

Unexpected Twists and Emotional Storyline Win Audience Approval

The film revolves around a missing child, an unidentified victim and a police investigation that gradually uncovers a complicated mystery.

The suspense-driven screenplay appears to have worked in the film's favour. Early viewers have particularly appreciated the unexpected developments and the way the investigation unfolds.

Some audience members have pointed out that the first half focuses on establishing the characters and building the mystery, while the second half becomes more engaging as the investigation moves towards identifying the person responsible.

The emotional dimension of the story has also received appreciation. Rather than depending entirely on suspense, the film attempts to connect its central mystery with the characters' personal struggles.

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Sanchana Natarajan has also received positive feedback for her performance. Young actors Nirav and Zaara Vineet have found mention in the early audience reactions. The cinematography, background score and overall technical presentation have further added to the film's appeal.

Some early reviewers have rated the film 3.25 and 3.75 out of 5, with a few describing it as a must-watch crime thriller.

John Doe Gets Positive Reviews, But Runtime Draws Criticism

Despite the encouraging reactions, John Doe has not received unanimous praise. A section of viewers believes that certain portions could have been shorter, while some feel that the final act needed more elaboration.

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These observations are also in line with the feedback following the film's Chennai press screening. Some critics felt that the narrative became stretched in places and suggested that cutting approximately 10 minutes could have made the film tighter.

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However, the positive reactions have kept expectations alive. Arjun Das' performance, the investigative storyline and the suspenseful twists appear to be the film's biggest strengths.

For Arjun Das, John Doe could prove to be an important release as he continues to establish himself as a leading actor in Tamil cinema. Whether the positive word of mouth translates into strong box-office numbers will become clearer over the opening weekend.