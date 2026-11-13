Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has criticized the upcoming Ramayana film, arguing that commercial success has compromised the epic's essence. He questioned Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama and urged for stricter oversight on mythological content.

Mukesh Khanna Voices Concerns Over Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Adaptation

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has voiced strong reservations about Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Ramayana’, questioning whether the grand cinematic adaptation has done justice to the essence, emotions and truth of the Hindu epic. Speaking to ANI, Khanna acknowledged the film’s scale and the efforts behind its making, further maintaining that commercial success and extravagant production values cannot come at the cost of the original narrative.

Reacting to the film, Khanna said that he was less concerned about how much money the project earns and more interested in whether the filmmakers have retained the authenticity of the epic. He stressed that the Ramayana is not an ordinary story that can be altered or modified for cinematic convenience, adding that filmmakers who choose to adapt religious and mythological texts carry a significant responsibility.

Khanna further questioned the need for an enormous budget to make the epic appealing to contemporary audiences, arguing that the story itself possesses enough emotional depth and narrative strength. He also critiqued the casting and characterization of Lord Rama, suggesting Ranbir Kapoor's performance felt more like a warrior than the composed Maryada Purushottam. Additionally, he called for a dedicated committee of scholars to review and approve scripts for future mythological projects.