Shalini said goodbye to the housemates and walked onto the stage. Nagarjuna asked her to name the contestants who actually deserved elimination in her place. Shalini first took Vamsi's name. She called him Trigun's puppet who is just surviving somehow. Next, she pointed at Sudheer. She claimed Sudheer plays under Mukesh and Varshini's control instead of playing his own game. Finally, she named Varshini, stating she is much stronger than Varshini in physical tasks.