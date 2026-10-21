Uttar Pradesh Police released 'Vardi', a short film on Police Commemoration Day 2026. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and starring Amit Sadh, the film pays tribute to martyred police personnel, focusing on the story of late Inspector Sunil Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Police has produced and released a special short film titled 'Vardi' on its social media platforms, coinciding with the occasion of Police Commemoration Day 2026. The film pays tribute to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Produced under the guidance of Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Krishna, the film highlights the indomitable courage, devotion to duty and supreme sacrifice of late Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), who was awarded the Kirti Chakra. It sensitively portrays the silence and sense of loss that remain in a martyr’s family after the sacrifice of a loved one—the pride they feel in their loved one’s service, alongside the pain of their absence, as per a statement.

Chief Minister Honours Martyr's Family

On October 1, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured the late Sunil Kumar’s wife, Munesh Devi, by presenting her with a cash amount and an angavastram.

About the Film 'Vardi'

Some moments don't pass by the clock—they settle in someone's home, becoming a lifetime. The absence of the martyr arrives at the home daily. Daily. Without a uniform. Without a sound. On this Commemoration Day, the Uttar Pradesh Police's film 'Vardi' salutes all those immortal martyrs who sacrificed everything in the path of duty. Directed by the Filmfare award-winning renowned director Tigmanshu Dhulia, this film features famous film actor Amit Sadh, Alka Amin, and Nazish Khan in lead roles. A humble tribute to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their all in the defense of the nation—their valour and sacrifice will forever live on in the nation's memory.

Creative and Production Team

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film features Amit Sadh, veteran TV actress Alka Amin and Nazish Khan.

The film’s voice-over and script have been written by Constable Kapil Dinkar, posted at the UP Police Social Media Centre. Its creative direction is by Rahul Srivastava, IPS, SP/ Public Relations Officer to the DGP, Uttar Pradesh.

The film was produced in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations, Uttar Pradesh. Shot in Mumbai, the short film was released on UP Police’s social media platforms on Police Commemoration Day. It aims to take the stories of the courage, dedication and devotion to duty of fallen police personnel to the public and to inspire members of the police force in the service of the nation. (ANI)