Shalini tried to defend herself by claiming she did not use any bad words and blamed it on the sound. Nagarjuna immediately asked her to repeat the exact word she used. Shalini finally admitted her mistake and apologized, saying she spoke out of frustration. Nagarjuna also declared that Sudheer failed as a captain this week. Nagarjuna then scolded Aman for using abusive language against Mukesh and calling it his local slang. Nagarjuna promised to discuss the wildcard entries on Sunday.