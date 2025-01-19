Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Know who was the Best Strategist to Task Beast to Best Captain and more

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 contestants were awarded in various categories for their outstanding performance. Let's see what those awards are.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Awards

The grand finale of Bigg Boss took place today. Muthukumaran was chosen as the title winner. Awards were given to contestants in various categories. Let's see who received which award.

Deepak - Best Captain

Best Captain - Deepak Each week, a contestant is chosen through a task to lead the Bigg Boss house. They must be the captain and effectively guide everyone. Deepak received the award for being the best captain this season.

RJ Ananthi - Best Strategist

Best Strategist - Ananthi Physical strength alone is not enough to progress in Bigg Boss. Strategic thinking is also important. RJ Ananthi was chosen as the best strategist this season.

Raanav - Attention Grabber

Attention Grabber - Raanav Every contestant comes to Bigg Boss hoping for fame. Raanav, who played to stand out, received the award for the best attention grabber.

Rayan - Task Beast

Task Beast - Rayan Tasks are conducted every week in Bigg Boss. Rayan, who performed effectively in tasks this season, received the Task Beast award. He notably won the Ticket to Finale task and was the first to enter the finale.

Manjari - Game Changer

Game Changer - Manjari Every game has a game-changer. Manjari, who entered as a wildcard contestant and changed the course of the game, received the Game Changer award in Bigg Boss Season 8.

Jacquline - Super Strong

Super Strong - Jacquline Reaching the finale of Bigg Boss requires physical and mental strength. Jacquline, who faced various trials and challenges with strength for over 100 days, received the Super Strong contestant award.

