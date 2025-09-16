- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss Second Week Nominations Highlights: Suman Shetty’s Jokes, Mask Man’s Aggression Go Viral
Bigg Boss Second Week Nominations Highlights: Suman Shetty’s Jokes, Mask Man’s Aggression Go Viral
The second week of Bigg Boss brought a mix of laughter and tension as Suman Shetty’s hilarious jokes kept the house lively, while Mask Man’s aggressive outburst stole the spotlight. The nominations episode quickly went viral.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Heated Nominations Drama
Bigg Boss Telugu Week 2 nominations are heating up. Maryada Manish is improving, while Mask Man Harish is causing fights. Amid the drama, Suman Shetty's comic timing brought laughter to the house.
Suman Shetty on Duty
When Sanjana nominated Suman Shetty, he joked, 'Just write it, my legs hurt.' When she asked for patience, he cheekily replied, making all the housemates laugh out loud.
Suman Shetty's funny counter on the dosa issue..
In the Bigg Boss House, Suman Shetty nominates Priya over a dosa issue. He playfully counters her, asking if he should come to her to impress her for a dosa. His comic timing made everyone laugh.
We're not thieves, dude
Later, Manish nominates Suman. When Manish says one should know the basic reason for coming, Suman retorts with a punchline, 'We're not thieves, dude...' This comic timing brought laughter to the heated house.
Emmanuel versus Maryada Manish
Emmanuel nominates Maryada Manish, wishing he'd confessed to him earlier. Manish gets emotional. Later, Demon Pavan's advice on bonding is shut down by Tanuja in the Bigg Boss house.
Bald Uncle vs Red Flower
Emmanuel nominates Mask Man, questioning him about the 'red flower' comment. Harish denies it, but Immu insists. The argument escalates, with Mask Man warning Immu to stay in his limits.