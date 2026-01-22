- Home
Bigg Boss Season 12 winner Gilli Nata continues to captivate fans. In a recent interview, he revealed an emotional moment from his journey, giving fans a deeper glimpse into the experiences behind his Bigg Boss victory.
Gilli Nata Bigg Boss Champion
By becoming the Bigg Boss champion, Gilli Nata has become a household name among Kannadigas. Gilli, who brought smiles to Kannadigas' faces for 113 days, also won bumper cash prizes.
Gilli who won a huge prize in Bigg Boss
Yes, Gilli, who won the hearts of millions of Kannadigas, successfully won a cash prize of about 60 lakh rupees and a Suzuki Victorious car worth 20 lakh rupees as soon as he became the Bigg Boss champion.
The emotional moment that always haunts Gilli
In an interview before entering the Bigg Boss house, Nataraj (Gilli) opened up when asked about the emotional moment that always stays with him.
Gilli recalls the incident in Kanakapura
I had gone to Kanakapura for a movie shoot. At the same time, the show 'Bharjari Bachelor' was on air. While shooting on a village roadside, a woman my mother's age called me over to talk. On the director's signal, I went to her.
Gilli recalls emotional moments
As I approached her, she held my hand and started crying. I asked her what happened. She said, 'You brought your parents on TV, you put anklets on your mom. I was so happy to see you gift your dad clothes and a watch. If one has a son, he should be like you.'
Felt my life was fulfilled
It was the first time I brought my parents on a TV show, for 'Bharjari Bachelor'. Hearing what that woman said, I felt my life was fulfilled, Gilli recalled that emotional moment.
