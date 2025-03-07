Bigg Boss Kannada fame Ranjith gets engaged to his sweetheart Manasa Gowda – Photos inside

Ranjith, who acted in some Kannada serials and participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, has gotten engaged to his sweetheart, Manasa Gowda. Here are the engagement photos. 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 contestant Ranjith Kumar has gotten engaged to Manasa Gowda, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The couple shared their engagement news with fans.

article_image2

Manasa Gowda and Ranjith were in love. Their families have approved of this love. The couple will get married soon. 


article_image3

Ranjith and Manasa Gowda got engaged in a grand ceremony. Bigg Boss Season 11 contestants attended this event. 

article_image4

Ranjith Kumar and Manasa Gowda sparkled in golden outfits during their engagement. Manasa, a talented fashion designer, looked stunning alongside Ranjith, a Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 contestant, on this special day

 

article_image5

Manasa Gowda works as a fashion designer and model. She also has her own boutique. Overall, she is also an entrepreneur. 

